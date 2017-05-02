Ohio quadruplets decide to go to Yale together

A set of quadruplets in Ohio have finally decided what college they’ll attend this fall — and the winner is…. Yale!

Nigel, Zachary, Aaron and Nick Wade had a tough choice to make. The brothers — seniors at Lakota East High School in Butler County, Ohio — had all been accepted to Harvard, Yale and Duke, and were individually accepted to other schools as well.

“Honestly, I’m a bit overwhelmed,” Nick said. “It’s been such a whirlwind these last few weeks.”

Ultimately, said mom Kim Wade, sticking together was a big factor in deciding where her sons would go to school.

“It was a big deal for me that they stay together,” Wade told CNN. “We discussed it and the logistics of travel, and the support they will all have for each other… we decided as a family it’s the best place for all of them.”

Wade said they went to visit Yale on Bulldog Day, and the family felt like there was a good sense of community at the school.

“I feel really good about it. Yale has done a wonderful job of welcoming us,” Wade said. “It’s the best place and they have such a sense of family.”

While the four boys will be attending school together, Nick isn’t worried about establishing his own identity in their new environment.

“At Yale’s visiting days, we split up and didn’t really see each other,” he explained. “We quickly made our own groups and connections so I don’t think the whole quad identity thing will be an issue moving forward.”

Lakota East High School Principal Suzanna Davis has watched the boys grow up, and she said she is impressed with their ability to be so close, but also forge four independent paths. “They have thrived academically, but they have found their own interests.”