RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect sunshine and less humidity! Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, breezy, and milder day, with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another very nice day, with highs in the low 70s.

Another strong storm system will bring us a good chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, but the bulk of the rain will fall after sunset Thursday and before sunrise Friday.

Cooler weather is expected this weekend, with highs remaining in the 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday.

