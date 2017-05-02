Giving Women “A Day of Hope”

RICHMOND, Va. – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14th and it will be a tough day for a lot of women, specifically for women who have lost a child. Sister of Hope in Richmond and Umbrella Ministries present ‘A Day of Hope,’ supporting and encouraging mothers who have lost a child of any age. Launi Hermens and Kathy Brundage talked about the one-day conference that happens Saturday, May 20th from 8:30 am to 5pm at Stony Point Presbyterian Church in North Chesterfield. For more information you can visit https://www.sistersofhope-richmond.com/events/