Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Lake Anna Sunset Series kicks off this weekend, and Committee Chairman Mike Higgins stopped by our studio to fill us in on all of the fun details. The concert series kicks off on Saturday, May 6th with a performance from Country Singer Karen Jonas and continues through October 7th at Anna Point Marina. For more information you can visit http://www.visitlakeanna.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE LAKE ANNA SUNSET CONCERT SERIES}