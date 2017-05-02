× Boston-based eatery ‘B. Good’ doubles down on Henrico

HENRICO, Va. — A restaurant chain is coming back to the Richmond market for seconds after opening its first location in Short Pump.

Boston-based B.Good is eyeing Reynolds Crossing for its second local eatery, with plans to take over 2,400 square feet at the Shoppes at Reynolds Crossing at 7000 Forest Ave., co-founder Jon Olinto confirmed.

The company opened the state’s first B.Good last week at the West Broad Marketplace development at 12246 W. Broad St. in Short Pump.

“We feel this is going to be a great market for us,” Olinto said. “When you look at this area … people like to eat healthy, and we plan to provide them such options.”

Founded in 2003, B.Good is a fast-casual chain serving kale and grain bowls, salads, sandwiches, burgers, smoothies and shakes. It has 45 locations nationwide, with a concentration in the Northeast.

Olinto said B.Good plans to open at Reynolds Crossing this fall. The eatery is opening a third location in Charlottesville this summer, he said.

On average, Olinto said it costs up to $700,000 to open a location.

Lindsey F. Barden, a broker with Rappaport, represented B.Good in its leases at Reynolds Crossing and West Broad Marketplace.

