After marathon budget talks, city council asks mayor for help to make cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been a marathon start to the week for Richmond City Council members. They worked through Monday night and into around 5:30 Tuesday morning on a spending plan but they still have not finalized a balanced budget.

They are still more than $1 million short and now they want some more help closing the gap.

Council is now asking the Mayor's office to help come up with where more cuts should be made to balance the budget.

At the moment, it is not clear what those plans would include but Mayor Levar Stoney said he applauds council for working so late into the night and wishes it was already a done deal.

The Mayor said he planned to get together with his team to look at the budget to see where necessary cuts can be made.

However, Mayor Stoney stressed that will not be easy.

“I delivered a balanced budget to city council and it made some tough decisions while putting it together so I feel like I’ve done my part,” Mayor Stoney said. “The ball is in there court. Now they are asking for our help. We'll do everything we can, but it's not our job to legislate. It's our job to propose a budget."

As for cuts, Mayor Stoney said he believes the fire and police departments will be protected.

The Mayor's office plans work with council on recommendations for cuts and plans to give council members that notice before they meet again Wednesday morning.