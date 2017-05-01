1 dead, 3 hurt in University of Texas stabbing

One person was killed and three were injured in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, officials said.

Earlier, officials had said two people were hurt. But UT-Austin police said later that three were wounded. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

Campus police said the suspect is a UT student and is in custody. His possible motive is under investigation.

The stabbings occurred near Gregory Gym. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus community once the suspect was in custody.