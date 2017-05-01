× Teen accused on sexually assaulting 14-year-old at Cosby High

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old boy sexually assaulted an 14-year-old girl outside of Cosby High School.

Police said the alleged incident happened at the school around 9:00 p.m. Friday.

There is no word if the 18-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is a student at the school. He has been arrested on sodomy charges.

The male suspect is known to the teen victim, according to police.

Investigators said the incident occurred on school grounds but not inside the school building. Police are still investigating the incident.

