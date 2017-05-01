Stepping For Lupus

RICHMOND, Va. – Lupus is a chronic inflammatory disease that can affect the skin, joints and kidneys. May is Lupus Awareness Month. The Divine Destiny Step Team from Fairfield Middle School is putting on a step show to bring awareness to the disease. The talented dancers from the group joined us on our LIVE show. We enjoyed two special presentations from the team. The 3rd Annual Lupus Awareness Step Show at Fairfield Middle School is happening Saturday, May 20th. The Annual Walk to End Lupus Now event takes place Saturday, October 14th at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Camp on West Leigh Street. For more information you can visit http://www.lupus.org/action/walk-to-end-lupus-now

