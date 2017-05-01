× Sheetz hopes to hire almost 600 employees in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Sheetz announced plans to hire almost 600 employees in Virginia and more than 3,400 full-time and part-time positions companywide. Open interviews will take place starting Wednesday, May 3 at all Sheetz locations.

The company was recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work, a list they have been on for three years now.

Sheetz said they offer competitive pay and benefits packages to employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 550 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.