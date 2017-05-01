× Report: Runner dies after collapsing near finish line of Carytown 10k

RICHMOND, Va. — A runner collapsed at the Carytown 10K race held Sunday, April 30, according to organizers.

“We appreciate the concern of the Richmond running community regarding the person who had a medical emergency at the Carytown 10K today. Updates will not be issued until appropriate family members are notified. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this sensitive time.”

Organizer Bill Kelly, president of the Richmond Road Runners Club, confirmed with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the man collapsed near the finish line and was given CPR immediately. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive, Kelly told the RTD. Kelly did not ID the runner and cited the family’s privacy as the reason.

The Carytown 10K race starts and ends at Cary Court in Carytown and is run mostly on Cary St. and Grove Ave. Almost 800 runners participated in the event this year.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) responded to the call Sunday. They were able to arrive within three minutes because Carytown is a staging area, said Rob Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer at RAA.

There was over 90-percent humidity when the race began, though morning temperatures were in the mid-70s. High humidity makes temperatures feel much warmer and keeps sweat from evaporating.

The Richmond Road Runners Club sponsors over 17 races throughout the year with distances ranging from two to 20 miles.

