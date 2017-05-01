Liquor truck crashes, then catches fire on Powhite Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A truck hauling liquor crashed on Powhite Parkway, between Courthouse Road and Route 288, Monday.

The crash closed southbound lanes just before 5 a.m.

After the tractor trailer overturned, it caught fire. Both people inside the tractor trailer were able to escape.

The alcohol in the back of the truck continued to ignite.

Firefighters used foam to help control the flames.

There have been no reported injuries.

Fire officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photo here.