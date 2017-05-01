Dedicated McDonald’s worker surprised with gear to make commute safer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – In April, CBS 6 told viewers about dedicated McDonald’s worker Erie Perry who walked 10 miles to the Route 10 restaurant every day.

Perry’s determined attitude caught the attention of one McDonald’s customer who surprised him with a new bicycle to ride to and from work.

“We have a lot of avid bike riders at Channel 6 and I started talking to some people like Molly’s Bicycle Shop and we want to make sure that you’re absolutely, 100 percent protected when you’re on the road,” CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil told Perry.

Wayne, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised Perry with some new accessories to help make his commute as safe as possible.

Perry was surprised with a brand new helmet, a mirror, front and rear flashing lights, and a year’s worth of batteries from Battery barn in Petersburg.

That wasn’t all.

Lewis from Molly’s Bicycle shop in Chester offered to give Perry two free bicycle tune-ups.

“I’m going to check your bike over now and in about a month or so after riding it, bring it in and we’re going to tune it up again,” he told Perry.

Lewis also installed the new mirrors and lights on Perry’s bicycle.

“So what do you think about all that Erie,” asked Wayne.

“I’m blown over… I’m blown over,” he replied.