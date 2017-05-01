Man arrested for robberies in Carytown and Willow Lawn

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested in connection with two robberies which occurred last week in Carytown and Willow Lawn.

Andrew S. Falk, 30, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Police said Falk is also a person of interest in a Henrico County robbery that occurred on April 17.

Falk is accused of robbing the Petco store in Carytown on the afternoon of April, 25. Police said Falk entered the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money from the cash drawer.

After the cashier complied, police say Falk fled the store on foot and left the school in a green Honda van.

The next day, Falk is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank, located at 4901 West Broad Street in Willow Lawn.

“The suspect entered the bank, approached the customer service desk, handed the teller a note and softly said, ‘Cooperate with me. I don’t want to hurt you.’ He then advised the teller not to cause a scene. The bank teller then handed the suspect money from her drawer,” Richmond Police said in a press release.

Police said the suspect also asked the teller, “Where are the hundred dollar bills?”

When the teller explained she didn’t have any large bills, he fled the bank on foot.

No weapons were involved in either incident.

Falk was taken into custody on Thursday, April 27 and arrested without incident.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.