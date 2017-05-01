Food Lion releases list of Virginia stores scheduled for remodel

RICHMOND, Va. — Food Lion has announced it will remodel 71 stores in and around Richmond.

The full list of stores slated for remodel this year can be found here.

“We are excited to bring our newest format to this market,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our customers, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. We want to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop.”

Food Lion said the remodeled stores would be “easier to navigate and shop” so you could “get in and out of the store quickly.”

It also touted expanded local options such as beer, wine, and organic products.

“All stores will remain open during the remodels and we’ll work to minimize any customer disruption,” a Food Lion spokesperson said.

The great Richmond Food Lion remodel starts in June and runs through October.

The Food Lion remodel comes as Publix grocery store enters the Richmond.

Publix is taking over and remodeling many of the areas MARTIN’s grocery stores locations.