Chippenham Parkway crackdown results in 160 stops and 7 arrests

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police stopped 160 drivers on Chippenham Parkway Friday during phase three of their aggressive driving enforcement operation.

During the April 28 operation, police issued 172 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses. Officers also made seven criminal arrests.

The operation was held on Chippenham Parkway from Parham Rd. to Interstate 95.

“This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police officers and troopers again worked together to actively address this problem.”

In November, police announced their first planned crackdown on Chippenham Parkway. That operation resulted in 143 traffic stop and seven arrests for wanted fugitives and drugs-related offenses.

The second operation in January resulted in 147 traffic stops and nine arrests.

The operation are held by Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City Police Department, the Henrico County Division of Police and the Virginia State Police.

The department said officers and troopers will continue the crackdowns on Chippenham Parkway and other major highways.