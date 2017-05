RICHMOND, Va. – May is National Osteoporosis month and studies have shown that Osteoporosis is a childhood disease with adulthood implications. This is why it’s so important to drink milk and eat nutrient-rich foods from an early age. Randy Bird, The director of sports nutrition at the University of Virginia shared some helpful tips to keep your bones healthy. For more information you can visit www.sportRD.org and www.southeastdairy.org