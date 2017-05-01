Active police scene in Barton Heights community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A 911 call from the Norrell Annex was made around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening. The initial call was for a female shot in the arm.

One person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside Norrell Annex, confirmed Richmond Police. Three others were inside, police said, and they were not injured.

Multiple local police units responded, along with U.S. Marshals.

Police sources on scene said, just before 6:30 p.m., that there was no longer a search for an active shooter.

Officials emphasized that there were no children at the school. The building is used as an annex for Richmond Public Schools, but children are not taught there.

The building is at 201 West Graham Road, near Battery Park.

Developing.

