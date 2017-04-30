× Richmond Police investigate Southside stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are hunting for a man accused in an early morning stabbing.

Investigators say the suspect wounded a man in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road around 1:45 am Sunday Morning then ran away towards Warwick Road.

Paramedics took the victim to Chippenham Hospital, his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

So far police haven’t announced any arrests.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.