× Creighton Road closed due to downed power line

HENRICO, Va. — Police have shut down a section of Creighton Road as crews work to repair a downed power line.

Investigators tell CBS 6 News a car crashed into a utility police at the intersection of Creighton Road and Gordons Lane across from Glenwood Golf Club early Sunday Morning.

Police say while the two people inside suffered non-life threatening injuries the impact knocked a live wire into the street.

Officers have closed Gordons Lane from Ralph Boulevard to Creighton Road and Creighton Road from the Richmond City line to Gladys Lane until Dominion Virginia Power crews can replace the power pole.

The utility company reports nearly 3,000 customers are affected by the outage in the county’s East End.

Dominion expects the repairs to take 8 hours to complete.