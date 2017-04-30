× Child injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A child is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Eastern Henrico.

Lieutenant Anthony Mehfoud with Henrico Police said they responded to the Henrico Arms Apartments located in the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place for a shooting shortly after 1:00p.m. When they arrived they found one person that had been shot. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center in Downtown Richmond.

Crime Insider sources and a family member say that child is 5 years old. Police said via an emailed press release that they are not looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.