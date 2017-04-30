Mother of woman missing for 7 years: ‘I’m always hoping and praying’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family of Arianna Davis, who was known as affectionately known “Peaches,” came together Sunday to raise awareness on the seventh anniversary of her disappearance.

The 20-year-old left her parent’s house in eastern Henrico on April 30, 2010, saying that she was going to the store. She was last seen off Nine Mile Road just blocks away from her home.

Zandra Ford, Davis’ mother, said the family still holds out hope as the years tick by.

“I’m always hoping and praying that she comes home,” Ford said. “We’re always hoping that someone would speak out, you know, and open up their hearts and think of Peaches as one of their family members.”

Davis was just weeks shy of graduating from Fortis College when she disappeared.

Sunday’s event happened just one day after the Commonwealth’s inaugural Missing Person’s Day. Gov. Terry McAuliffe made the proclamation in hopes of raining awareness about missing people across the state.

In a news conference Monday, state officials said there were currently 630 open missing persons cases in Virginia. Some of those cases dated back decades.

Police said they have no new leads in the case, but anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.