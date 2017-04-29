WATCH & WIN: More $600 winner revealed next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash in Hanover County

Posted 9:54 pm, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58PM, April 29, 2017

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County Saturday evening.

Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a wreck on Taylor Road just before 7 p.m.

Deputies said one person died at the scene. Another person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Officials said additional details, including the victims’ names are being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Crews are investigating what caused the wreck.

