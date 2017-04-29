1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County Saturday evening.

Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a wreck on Taylor Road just before 7 p.m.

Deputies said one person died at the scene. Another person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Officials said additional details, including the victims’ names are being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Crews are investigating what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.