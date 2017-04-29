Grandfather fatally struck in Richmond loved to bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grandfather was identified as the victim who was fatally struck while riding a bicycle in South Richmond near McGuire VA Medical Center Friday night.

Officials said John H. Shelton Jr., of the 3500 block of Broad Rock Road, died at the scene.

“He was a good person and we will surely miss him,” Betty Ross, Shelton’s sister-in-law, said. “He rides the bike a lot. His hobby was riding a bike.”

Richmond police said officers were called to the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Street at 10:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and police said the vehicle that stuck Shelton remained at the scene.

“The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded and interviewed the driver and witnesses and took measurements," Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said. "The vehicle that struck Shelton, an Oldsmobile sedan, was travelling westbound in the 1600 block of Hopkins Road, and had the right-of-way, when Shelton attempted to cross Hopkins Road on his bicycle and was struck by the vehicle."

Family members said Shelton was just blocks away from his home returning from the convenience store when he was struck.

Unfortunately, the Shelton family buried his brother on Saturday when he died from an illness.

“He was my dad’s brother. My dad passed away in August of last year and then his brother passed away two weeks ago,” Louise Shelton, the victim’s niece, said. “It’s just a tragedy on our family. I’m going to miss him.”

Shelton was retired and enjoyed dancing and spending time with his loved ones, according to his family. He was hanging out with family members hours before he died.

Charges against the driver are not expected to be filed.