Trees of Hope fundraiser aims to end stigma of suicide, mental illness

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Beacon Tree Foundation, an organization that breaks through the stigma of suicide and mental illness among young people living in our area, held its annual Trees of Hope fundraiser Saturday evening at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

The non-profit raises awareness and money for programs to help struggling teens and their families cope.

Several family members who have lost loved ones to suicide spoke out.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor/reporter Greg McQuade served as emcee of the fundraiser and the station is a proud sponsor of Beacon Tree Foundation and Trees of Hope.