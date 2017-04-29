1 taken to hospital in James River water rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. – One person was taken to an area hospital after getting caught in fast-moving water on the James River Saturday afternoon.

Richmond fire officials said the incident happened near Pony Pasture.

That is where three people were floating down the river when one of them lost their flotation device and got caught in the dam.

Crews were able to pull the person out the water and they were transported to an area hospital.

The extent of that person's injures are not yet known.