RICHMOND, Va. – A local ministry has taken on the mission to enrich the lives of women through networking, encouragement and building alliances. Founder, Yenita Mckie along with Outreach Coordinator, Pamela White stopped by our studio tell us more about ‘Women 2 Women GO’ event. On Saturday, May 6th “Women 2 Women GO” will be receiving donations at Liberty Tax on mechanicsville turnpike from 10-am until noon. Their mother’s day event is happening on Saturday, May 13th. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/W2W4GOD/about/?tab=page_info