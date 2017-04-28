× Weekend Events: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, United for UNOS Fun Run & 5-K, FOLAR RiverFest

“BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical”

The Award winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, is a true story about Carole King’s rise to fame with her songwriting husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, and becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. The singer/songwriter’s hits include “Up on the Roof”, “Where You Lead”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “It’s Going to Take Some Time”, “Some Kind of Wonderful”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and many, many more. “Beautiful” continues through Sunday, April 30 at Altria Theater, Tickets start at $43 plus applicable fees. To purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com, call (800) 514-3849(ETIX) or visit Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices.

“A Most Confusing Wearable – The Hearing Aid”. The Ninth Annual Focus Group sponsored by the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is Saturday, April 29, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at VDDHH, 1602 Rolling Hills Drive, Henrico, 2nd floor. This year’s theme is: “A Most Confusing Wearable – The Hearing Aid”.

Join the Focus Group for an informative presentation, networking and the opportunity to see the latest assistive devices with Bluetooth and T-coil compatibility. The guest presenter, Dr. Shantell Lewis, Chief Audiologist of Virginia Professional Hearing Healthcare Center and Virginia Professional Hearing Aid Center. Topics covered will include:

How can hearing aids help me? ● What questions should I ask before buying a hearing aid?

Do all hearing aids work the same way? ● How can I find out if I need a hearing aid?

How do I care for my hearing aid? ● Do I visit an Audiologist or a Hearing Center?

Will insurance pay for my aids? ● Are there other resources to pay for hearing aids?

What is a telecoil and why do I need one? ● Is Bluetooth really that important?

For more information or to RSVP email Christine.Ruderson@VDDHH.Virginia.gov or 804-662-9710 V/TTY. Details about VDDHH visit https://www.vddhh.org/index.htm.

United for U-N-O-S Fun Run & 5-K

Here are a few quick facts…..with visual information below for 2017 United for UNOS Fun Run and 5K

United for UNOS Fun Run and 5K is April 29th at Innsbrook from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Family Friendly event

Fun Run for kids 8 years of age and younger is at 5pm. Fun Run is FREE

5K— which you can run or walk— begins at 5:30 pm

Registration is $35 at www.UnitedForUNOS.org

All proceeds support United Network for Organ Sharing and its lifesaving transplant mission including organ matching and transplantation education programs.

United for UNOS Fun Run and 5K is a family friendly run/walk to honor organ donors, celebrate organ recipients and offer hope to those waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Here is a UNOS video link for 2016 race: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw-i5NzHREc&feature=youtu.be

Here is a video link by one of our 2016 race supporters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eh1ZFnASxnw

2017 FOLAR RiverFest – Celebrate our River, Saturday, April 29, 10am – 3pm at Ferndale Appomattox Riverside Park. A fund in the park and on the river featuring Youth Fishing Workshops, Kayaking-Paddling Workshops, climbing Wall and Obstacle Course with Ft. Lee, Canal History Ride, Archaeological Demonstration with Ft. Lee, Stroll the Trail and View Rare Fauna, See & Learn about Fish, Reptiles, Amphibians, and Bugs. Program Exhibitors include: Appomattox River Soil and Water Conservation District; Blacksmith, Grizzly Forge; Buzzing Bee Honey; Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation; Fire Truck; Dinwiddie Master Gardener; FOLAR – Friends of the Lower Appomattox River; Francis Bland Randolph Chapter, N.S.D.A.R.; Matoaca Village History; Petersburg Area Regional Tourism; Prince George Regional Heritage Center; Pocahontas Chapter – VA Master Naturalists; Virginia American Water; Thunder Eagle Wildlife Rescue;Virginia Canal & Navigation Society; Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Natural Heritage Program; Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries; Virginia Department of Forestry; Larry Holt, Historian/Author. Live Music by the Fort Lee Band and Mike Packer & Johnny Holt. Parking across the bridge on River Road in Matoaca, shuttle rides available, The event is free and open to the public, for details visit https://www.petersburgarea.org/.

Kickin’ Back For Down Syndrome, Saturday, April 29, 6 pm – 10 pm, at James River Cellars Winery, 11008 Washington Highway, Glen Allen. Sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond. Live and Silent Auction, Casino Games, Horse Races, Live Music by Route 64, dinner, craft beer and wine!! Only those age 21 and older will be permitted to join us for the evening. Tickets: www.dsagr.org. Tickets are $40 per person OR you can buy a VIP table for $750 (includes 10 tickets, reserved seating under the tent and a race horse that will race in one of four races at the events. You can also buy raffle tickets at dsagr.org 1st prize is $2500 CASH!!!!! Drawing held at the Kickin’ Back event.

2017 Smokin’ Barbecue Festival in Old Towne Petersburg by Petersburg Chamber of Commerce Saturday, April 29, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Historic Farmer’s Market, 9 East Old Street, Petersburg, The Petersburg Chamber of Commerce presents the Smokin’ Barbecue Festival in Historic Old Towne Petersburg. A day to enjoy barbecue, entertainment and shop from artisans and crafters. Vendors will be serving up the tastiest of ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweet treats and more. FREE Pulled Pork BBQ tastings available 11:00am – 1:00 pm throughout the festival. There will be live music on the stage behind the Farmer’s Market 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Admission is just $20 in advance $25 at the gate, and Kids 12 and under are FREE with accompanying adult admission. Full glasses of your favorite beer will be available for sale at $5 each. (no beer tastings). Details and tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-smokin-barbecue-festival-in-old-towne-petersburg-tickets-30892075028?ref=ecount

Herbs Galore & More at Maymont, Saturday, April 29, 8 am – 4 pm on the Carriage House Lawn. $5 for Marketplace, free for Maymont members and children 16 & under. Dozens of vendors from the mid-Atlantic showcasing herb as well as annuals, perennials, trees, vegetables, and herbal products and crafts. Parking for Herbs Galore & More is at Maymont’s Historic Estate Entrance parking lot (closest to the event, Maymont Mansion and the gardens), at the Nature & Visitor Center, and at the Spottswood Entrance (located at the corner of Spottswood Road and Shirley Lane). Limited street parking is also available. https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/herbs-galore/.