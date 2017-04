Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for an update on this developing story.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after crash near Genito and Hull Street roads in Chesterfield County Friday night.

Police said a driver was pulling out of the Victorian Square Shopping Center when they were hit by another car.

The second driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Police said it appears that car was speeding at the time of the crash.