“The gospel Queen of Richmond” The inspiring story of Maggie Ingram



RICHMOND, Va. – Author Joy Harris is a member of a family of music royalty in Richmond. Her late grandmother, Maggie Ingram, will forever be remembered as ‘The Gospel Queen of Richmond,’ Joy made her debut on our LIVE show and shared the details behind her new biography ‘Singing Ain’t Enough,’ which tells Maggie’s inspiring story. ‘Singing Ain’t Enough’ is Available now. Joy’s book tour kicks off on Saturday, April 29th at the Elohim Christian Center. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/thejoyharris/?fref=nf