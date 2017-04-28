Sheriff warns of rash of break-ins Lunenburg County

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Law enforcement is warning the public about a rash of recent break-ins in rural Lunenburg County.

Sheriff Arthur Townsend said in a news release late Friday that sine March there have been a string of burglaries.

“The individuals involved have stolen cash, weapons and electronics, targeting homes along Crymes Road, Kings Road, Oral Oaks Road, Rehoboth Road and Three Flags Drive,” Townsend said.

No descriptions of the suspects were released.

If you have information that could help deputies, call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 434-696-3100.