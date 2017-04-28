Shaynefully Delicious Banana Pudding



RICHMOND, Va. – Local food enthusiast Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-Yay,” stopped by the kitchen to pass along another delicious dessert recipe, classic southern Banana Pudding. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Banana Pudding

1c sour cream

8 oz Cool Whip

1 5oz instant vanilla pudding mix or banana cream pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

Bananas

11 oz box of Nilla wafers

Mix together sour cream, cool whip, pudding and milk. Let sit while you slice the bananas. Layer cookies, bananas and pudding in a trifle dish, repeat. Chill or eat immediately.