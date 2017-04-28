RICHMOND, Va. – Project Plan It! is an educational program that inspires kids to plant trees for fun. Suyapa Marquez from the organization stopped by the CBS 6 Weather Garden to tell Host Greg McQuade more about the program. Project Plant It! is hosting ‘Herbs Galore’ on Saturday, April 29th at Maymont on the Carriage House Lawn from 8 am to 4 pm. For more information you can visit http://www.projectplantit.com/
