RICHMOND, Va. – The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held each year on the first Thursday of May. Pastor Glen Lutz, the Coordinator for Virginia, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the events planned for this year. Richmond is hosting a national prayer event on Thursday, May 4th at the State Capitol near the Bell Tower at noon. For more information you can visit nationaldayofprayer.org and http://www.ndp-rva.com
National Day of Prayer
-
Trump asks for prayers for ‘Apprentice’ ratings at National Prayer Breakfast; Schwarzenegger responds
-
VMFA celebrates Year of the Rooster for Chinese New Year
-
Free home improvement workshops
-
Irish Eyes Are Smiling at St. Paddy’s Palooza
-
Dog Day of Fun at the K-9 Walk/Run
-
-
Weekend Events: Women’s Health & Fitness Expo & Black History Month events
-
Fun times at Field Day RVA
-
“The Legend of The Poinsettia”
-
VMFA to host job fair for veterans
-
Weekend Events: Walk to Remember, Big Pig Project BBQ Festival and more
-
-
Get read-y for the 72nd Book and Author dinner
-
Weekend Events: RVA International Film Festival & RVA Polar Plunge Fest
-
Henrico sixth-grader accepted into VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band