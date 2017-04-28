

RICHMOND, Va. – The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held each year on the first Thursday of May. Pastor Glen Lutz, the Coordinator for Virginia, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the events planned for this year. Richmond is hosting a national prayer event on Thursday, May 4th at the State Capitol near the Bell Tower at noon. For more information you can visit nationaldayofprayer.org and http://www.ndp-rva.com