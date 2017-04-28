Listen & move to the beat of the drum



RICHMOND, Va. – ‘Druminyasa’ is a unique concept of combining yoga with live drumming. Percussionist Brad Ellsworth and Yoga Instructor Becky Eschenroeder stopped by our LIVE show to share more about the unique workout, and led us through a fun fitness routine. You can try ‘Druminyasa’ this Summer at ‘Flowjam’ in Bluemont, Virginia from June 23rd to June 25th, at ‘Shensara’ in Luray, Virginia from July 20th to July 23rd and finally at the Asheville Yoga Festival in Asheville, North Carolina from July 27th to July 30th. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/druminyasa