Hanover teacher, coach arrested on child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man who coaches high school girls in Hanover County was arrested on child porn charges.

Hanover Sheriff’s investigators announced the arrest of Gabriel Davin Fowler, 28, of Ashland.

Fowler was charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography and booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Fowler was the head girls’ volleyball coach at Hanover High and assistant JV girls’ basketball coach at Patrick Henry High School, a Hanover School’s spokesperson confirmed.

“Fowler is currently employed with Hanover County Public Schools as a special education teacher at Hanover High School. However, he is currently on administrative leave,” Hanover Schools spokesman Chris Whitley said. “He was previously employed as a substitute teacher at various schools.”

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that while Fowler knew the girl in the images that were sent to him, he never taught nor coached her.

