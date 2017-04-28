Weekend weather forecast for NASCAR in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat continues to build over the Mid-Atlantic as a persistent southwesterly flows over the region.

Expect a hot and humid weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s today through Sunday.

Saturday will be the hottest day, with widespread 90s for the first time this year. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, with a few isolated storms on Sunday.

The best chance of rain over the next few days will be on Monday as the main storm system moves through the region.

We’ll have another good chance for rain next Thursday.

