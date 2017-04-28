Missing ‘sex predator’ arrested at homeless shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – Ernest Eugene Reigh, a wanted sex predator who officials said may be traveling through Virginia, was arrested at a homeless shelter in Vermont Friday.

Reigh was convicted in a 1995 sexual assault of a 12-year-old middle school student.

"After his release from prison, he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus stop," a U.S. Marshals service spokesperson said. "[He] failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail. Detectives have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public's help."

Reigh's arrest came just one day after a massive media blitz.

"The Marshals received a tip that a man resembling Reigh was living at a homeless shelter in Burlington," the spokesperson said. "U.S. Marshals investigated the tip and surveilled the facility until they saw him exit the building. They quickly apprehended him and took him into custody without incident. The man alleged to be Reigh was going by a false name, had grown out his hair and had also grown a beard and mustache."

Reigh has a hearing scheduled Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.