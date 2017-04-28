Driver perishes after vehicle crashes, catches fire on Hull Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Crews responded to a fatal crash that occurred in the 22000 block of Hull Street just before 10 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Hull Street hit a tree, according to crews on scene. The vehicle caught fire and was seen engulfed in flames, in a video submitted by a viewer.

The crash occurred near Skinquarter. All Hull Street eastbound lanes are closed near Sappony Road/Rt. 666 as police investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and expect delays. Traffic is being detoured into the left lane of Rt. 360 west until further notice

The crash team is on scene conducting an investigation.

Police have not said how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The owner of Wagging Tails Kennel said someone ran in for help.

"A girl came running in and asked for our fire extinguishers and said someone was trapped in the truck," Megan Caton, with Wagging Tails Kennel said. "What happened next? She ran out into the scene and we heard a lot of sirens ."

Developing.