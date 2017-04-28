Soldier dad surprises daughter at Amelia Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A video of a military father surprising his daughter at Amelia County Middle School is going viral.

Video posted to the school's Facebook page shows student Allison Garrett gasp and then burst into tears when she spots her father standing inside her classroom Friday.

The sixth-grader then runs to hug her dad as her classmate's applaud the happy moment.

School officials said Sgt. Garrett returned home early from his deployment in Iraq.

"What an awesome way to wrap up Month of the Military Child," Amelia County Middle School Principal Dr. Sarah Tanner-Anderson said.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, the video has garnered more than 23,000 views.

The emotional surprise touched many people who commented on the school's Facebook post.

"I have tears watching this," Melinda Hanks wrote. "Thank you so much for your service."

"That hug makes the wait worth it!" Faye Coleman posted. "I can't wait to get mine in two months! Welcome home and thank you for the sacrifices your family makes!"

"So blessed to have brave men and women who will serve our country," Tanya Smith said wrote. "Thank you and your family."