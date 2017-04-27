× New HofGarden taproom expands access to Scott’s Addition rooftop venue

RICHMOND, Va. – A popular event venue in Scott’s Addition has added a Biergarten and increased the number of days the public can access the rooftop view.

Two floors of the Hofheimer building, best known locally as “the Hof,” will host the Bavarian-style beer garden. The loft section of the building will feature a 2,000 square-feet taproom and there will be a 3,000 square-feet rooftop patio.

The menu will feature light German fares, such as a variety of craft and imported sausages, cheeses and mustards. The beer program will have 24 taps focused on German and regional beers, in addition to an eclectic international wine list.

Hof property owners Annie and Carter Snipes have partnered with Richmond restaurant veteran Bobby Kruger for the new beer garden and taproom production, which is intended to complement their current event venue. The taproom will be known as The HofGarden.

“The nickname for the building, The Hof, just happened organically on social media,” said Kruger, who is the general manager of the facility. “HofGarten is a famous park in Munich, so the idea of a German-influenced beer concept seemed like a natural fit in Scott’s Addition.”

The taproom and rooftop patio will have pub games like shuffleboard, foosball, darts, giant Jenga and Connect Four.

There will be DJs on Thursday nights and live acoustic music on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The hours are 4-11 p.m. on those three days; with plans to expand to everyday services soon.

The Mighty Joshua will perform live on the rooftop next Friday, May 5, at sunset, to benefit the Makindu Children’s Fund. Admission is free.

The Hofheimer Building was built in 1928 for the Herold R. Hofheimer Rug Company and housed Adam’s Camera in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The Snipes, local real estate developers, rehabbed the building in 2016. Award-winning chef Peter Chang’s downtown restaurant is located on the first floor.