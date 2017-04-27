Mom questions security at Henrico school after daughter ‘berated’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Tiffany Singh is demanding answers from school leaders and Henrico police after an incident involving her daughter a few weeks ago at Highland Springs High School.

Singh said her daughter had a very upsetting confrontation with a complete stranger who was allowed access to her class, accompanied by a school resource officer.

Her daughter was pulled out of her class and questioned by the resource officer and the woman about an alleged stolen cell phone, which she said allegedly belonged to the woman`s son — who`s in the same class.

Singh believes that the whole ordeal was out of order.

“The officer is supposed to follow the school`s protocol and it could have been done a different way where the parent didn`t have to meet with the child,” she said.

Singh believes that parent berated her daughter and violated her privacy.

Her daughter told her the woman called her a thief.

“Called her a liar and called her a thief and took pictures of her,” Singh said.

Her daughter`s teacher stepped in to stop the situation

“Said the school resource officer, he basically told her no she could not take pictures of her but he failed to tell her to delete the pics,” Singh said.

Singh said when the principal, who she went to for an explanation, had no idea the event had occurred.

She said she was also floored to learn the woman who confronted her teenage daughter was in the school, but never officially signed in. Spokesperson Andy Jenks said is a mandatory policy for all visitors.

That includes showing an ID and having it scanned for the record.

Singh said though the woman was with a resource officer, she still believes that an important security measure was not followed.

“She didn’t sign in,” she said. “Didn’t talk to the principal…she didn`t talk to anyone but him.”

“He could have at least ID’d her — go through the checkpoint,” Singh said.

Singh believes she is owed a detailed explanation from Henrico Police Department, which oversees school resources officers. She wants police to tell her exactly who the woman is and how she got into the school and gained direct access to her child.

“She could have done anything to my child,” Singh said.