Students wear black, decorate lockers to honor Woodson sisters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The memorial for two sisters who died when their car ran off a road and was submerged in the high waters of the Willis River continues to grow. Michaela and Tyauna Woodson were beloved students and friends at Cumberland County High School.

Calista Stockner is Michaela’s cousin and was in 10th grade at Cumberland High too. Stockner handmade a cross to place at the memorial that reads “To be absent with your body is to be present with Christ,” a bible verse from 2nd Corinthians.

“I wanted to give her a piece of my heart by putting it there,” Stockner said through tears as she hugged her friend Taylor Moore.

State police said Thursday the investigation into exactly what caused the car to leave the roadway is still under investigation by the crash reconstruction team. Police said it was a single-vehicle accident.

Thursday, students at Cumberland County High School, where the Woodson sisters participated softball and cheerleading, wore black and decorated the Woodsons’ lockers to honor their lost classmates.

Stockner and Moore said the day was too filled with emotion to attend school. They spent Thursday looking at text messages and social media pictures to remember all the good times they spent with the Woodson sisters.

“Whenever you needed guidance they were there, night or day, anytime,” Moore said.

“Yep, even if they were hurting themselves, they would put their pain behind and make you better,” Stockner continued.

Remembered as beautiful both inside and out, the sudden loss of the Woodson sisters has hit the tight-knit Cumberland community especially hard. Stockner said the bridge-side memorial is not the only way she will remember her friends.

“Try to give your all, like they did, for everyone else. And try to shine through anything,” Stockner said. “Love anyone, no matter what, because you never know how much time they have on this earth."

