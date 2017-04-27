Blueberry Trifle Bursting With Sweetness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday, April 28th is National Blueberry Pie Day, but we wanted to celebrate a day early with Local Entrepreneur Christy Omarzai from Argyle Cupcakes & Frozen Yogurt. She showed Greg how easy it is to whip up her tasty Blueberry Trifle. For more information you can visit http://www.loveargyle.com and

Blueberry Trifle

Ingredients:

1/2 of lemon

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened or whipped cream cheese

1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 (12 ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed

1 Sour Cream Pudding or Pound Cake, Cubed

3 (6 ounce) Packages Fresh Blueberries

Trifle Dish

Directions:

Mix cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk and Cool Whip and the juice from the 1/2 of lemon together and set aside. Rinse the blueberries, pat them dry and set aside. Cube the entire cake and set aside.

Layer the bottom of the trifle dish with 1/2 of the cubed cake, top with 1/2 of the creamy mixture then top with half of the fruit. Repeat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1.5 hours. Let it stand for 10 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Garnish with crushed graham cracker, toasted almonds, powdered sugar, or crumble pound cake be fore service. Other berries may also be used.