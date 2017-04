Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Dr. Jim Holland guarantees that his clients will lose at least 20 pounds without exercising or dieting if they follow his customized approach to weight loss. Dr. Holland made a return visit to our studio and broke down how the revolutionary program works. Nutrimost Richmond is located on Patterson Avenue. For more information you can call 804-798-1110 or visit http://www.loseweightrichmond.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NUTRIMOST RICHMOND}