Sisters killed when car plunges off bridge into river: ‘It’s a tragedy’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the names of two sisters killed on their way to school when their car plunged off a bridge and into a rain-swollen river Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.

Michaela and Tyauna Woodson were killed in the wreck, officials with Cumberland County Public Schools confirmed.

"These two beautiful young ladies were a big part of the Cumberland County Public Schools family as they excelled in academics and participated in extracurricular activities such as softball and cheerleading," Cumberland County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chip Jones wrote in a statement.

Candle burns at site where two sisters (Cumberland High School students) died in a car crash this morning @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/vjdGw89k1p — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) April 26, 2017

Jones said grief counselors will be available at Cumberland High School throughout the week.

Vehicle swept under

The level of the Willis River was high at the time of the crash, so their car went undetected and the girls were not reported missing until they failed to show up at school, according to relatives who gathered at the crash scene.

Troopers were called to the crash scene just before 9:10 a.m.

"A vehicle traveling along Bonbrook Road ran off the road and into the Willis River. Due to the recent, heavy rains, the river is swollen and the vehicle was quickly swept under the water," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) divers responded to the scene and located the submerged vehicle in the river shortly before 2 p.m."

The bodies of the students, ages 16 and 14, were found inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the river hours after the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Community at a loss

News of the accident quickly spread in the tight-knit community.

Margaret Nucklos said she picked her son up from school early because her family was so shaken by the loss.

“It’s a tragedy any time you lose a child. And to lose these girls on their way to school," Nucklos said. "Everybody’s more or less dumbfounded. It’s hard to believe. The kids at school have been texting and calling parents all day long.”

