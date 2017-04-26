Melania Trump celebrates her 47th birthday in DC

Happy birthday to the first lady — Melania Trump is ringing in her 47th year in Washington.

Trump, who is living in New York through the duration of the school year, is spending her day at a luncheon for Senate spouses.

“Looking forward to today’s Senate spouses luncheon at the National Gallery of Art. A wonderful group doing great things for our country!” she tweeted Wednesday morning.

She will also be joined at the National Gallery of Art’s newly refurbished East Building by second lady Karen Pence, who just returned from a trip to Asia and Australia, as well as the spouses of Trump administration Cabinet members. She will give remarks at the luncheon, per the White House, which will not be open to press. Photo ops with the first lady are also on the agenda.

Lunch will be catered by Design Cuisine, a local caterer where Trump’s social secretary Rickie Niceta Lloyd worked prior to joining the East Wing team. Trump said no to birthday celebration sweets at the luncheon, per a source present at the National Gallery.

The Trumps have busy schedules Wednesday, but they have a private celebration planned in the White House residence in the evening, per East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham.

“Wishing the @FLOTUS a very happy birthday today! A true honor to know & work for such a strong & independent woman. #HappyBirthdayFLOTUS,” Grisham tweeted.

Her husband also wished her happy birthday via Twitter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our @FLOTUS, Melania!” the President wrote. He posted a picture of the couple from the inaugural parade, his face pointed toward the camera, his wife looking to the side.

And she received birthday greetings from Vice President Mike Pence.

“Happy birthday, @FLOTUS! Our nation is lucky to have such an incredible woman serve as the First Lady,” he wrote.