Hanover residents urged to check security cams after rash of larcenies

HANOVER, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public, after a rash of thefts from vehicles in Hanover subdivisions, to check their security cameras for anything suspicious. Officers also asked that any citizens who had their vehicles entered, but have not reported the incident to law enforcement, to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, April 25, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Windsor Shade Drive, in the Kings Charter Subdivision in Mechanicsville for two reports of larcenies from vehicles. One vehicle was left unlocked and the other had forced entry through a broken window. These incidents occurred in the overnight hours.

Deputies then responded to the 9200 block of Falcon Drive in the Kingswood Court Subdivision for the report of two additional larcenies from unlocked vehicles. These incidents occurred in the overnight hours of April 24 to April 25.

Finally, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Ravensworth Court, 10000 block of Atlee Ridge Road, and 9300 block of Guenevere Place, all in the Atlee Ridge Subdivision, for multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

Multiple vehicles had been entered overnight and property was stolen.

Investigators continue to process evidence and are seeking suspects in these cases.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.