Students’ bodies found in submerged car

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Two girls were killed on their way to school Wednesday morning when their vehicle plunged off a bridge and into the Willis River in Cumberland County.

The girls, ages 16 and 14, were found inside the vehicle when it was removed from the water Wednesday afternoon, hours after the crash.

The names of the students have not yet been released.

Hearing from relatives & friends two sisters who went to Cumberland High found in submerged car on Bonbrook. VSP dive team still here @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/O0OZhx8gAZ — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) April 26, 2017

The river level was high at the time of the crash, so it went undetected and the girls were not reported missing until they failed to show up at school, according to relatives who gathered at the crash scene.

“A vehicle traveling along Bonbrook Road ran off the road and into the Willis River. Due to the recent, heavy rains, the river is swollen and the vehicle was quickly swept under the water,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) divers responded to the scene and located the submerged vehicle in the river shortly before 2 p.m. There are two confirmed bodies inside the vehicle.”

State Police responded to the crash scene at about 9:09 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

