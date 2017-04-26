× Council requests access to $6.8 million of RPS surplus

RICHMOND, Va. – Third District Councilman Chris Hilbert sent a formal request to Mayor Levar Stoney Wednesday and asked that almost $7 million of surplus funding be made available for appropriation to Richmond Public Schools.

In early April, the Richmond School Board voted to create a policy on how to use the $8.3 million in unassigned funds that have accumulated over the years. The board voted to grant City Council access to the funds. The board also voted to use at least $1 million of the money for capital funds and emergencies like roof collapses.

City Council would like to appropriate $6,843,982 to city schools, Councilman Hilbert said.

The amount was arrived at by subtracting a proposed $1.5 million for teacher salaries from last year’s amount of $8,343,982, according to Hilbert’s letter to the mayor.

Since City Council is required by state law to approve the budget for city schools no later than May 15, Hilbert asked for the mayor’s timely attention to the matter.

According to the mayor’s office, Stoney has stated previously that he would like the funds to be used for education. However, he would like to see some additional clarification on how Council wants to use the money before taking any action.